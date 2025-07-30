PM Harini appointed Chairperson of Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO

PM Harini appointed Chairperson of Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO

July 30, 2025   11:16 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Sri Lanka National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). 

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwawa has been named as the Vice Chairperson of the Commission, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Appointments to the Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO was held on Tuesday (July 29) at the Ministry of Education, Isurupaya, Battaramulla, with the participation of the Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya.

The primary objective of establishing this commission is to facilitate collaboration among all relevant ministries in implementing UNESCO’s key focus areas of education, science, culture, mass communication, social sciences, and the environment in line with national development goals, according to the statement. 

The appointed members of the Commission include subject matter experts of Dr. Asha Divos, Chandra Wickramasinghe, Dr. V.V. Madawattegedara, and Saminathan Vimal including the Secretary General of the Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO Professor Prabath Jayasinghe, and Secretary to the ministry Mr. Nalaka Rathnayaka. 

Other appointed members include Hemanta Pubudusiri, Shashikala Premawardhana, Samanthi Senanayake, Apsara Kaldera, Mohamed Nawaz, R.A.D.S. Ranatunga, W.G. Kumaragama, Sujeewa Palliyaguruge, Deepa Liyanage, H.A.H. Perera, S.S.P. de Alwis, Varuna Sri Dhanapala, W.W.M.P.S.C. Palamkumbura, M.S.L.R.P. Marasinghe, Dr. Nilan Kure, and Sanuja Kasthuriarachchi.

