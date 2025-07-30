Govt to strictly enforce seat belt law from October  Transport Minister

Govt to strictly enforce seat belt law from October  Transport Minister

July 30, 2025   12:12 pm

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says steps will be taken to strictly enforce the seat belt regulations in the near future.

While participating in the Galle District Transport Committee meeting, he stated that measures would be taken to revoke the permits granted to owners of buses that do not comply with the law.

The Minister noted that around 2,350 people are killed while 6,000 sustain serious injuries due to motor accidents annually. Therefore, he noted that the government has presented a ‘Road Safety Plan’ for 2025 and 2026 through the Ministry of Transport.

“Under that, a seat belt plan will be imposed. In any case, we are publishing the gazette. Even though the law has been in effect since 2011, no one seems to care. People drive on the expressway without wearing seat belts,” the Minister said.

The Minister further commented:

“We believe we can reduce the number of deaths from 2,300 to 2,000. We have set September 30 as the deadline for all expressways. As far as I remember, we are advising passengers to wear seat belts, because most buses already have them. So we will definitely enforce the law and either ban the buses or cancel their licenses.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media after the conclusion of the committee meeting, Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that the heads of the Railway Department are responsible for the ongoing crises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)