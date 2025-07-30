Tsunami waves hit Alaska and Hawaii; US West Coast on alert

Tsunami waves hit Alaska and Hawaii; US West Coast on alert

July 30, 2025   12:25 pm

Tsunami waves have reached parts of Alaska and Hawaii, according to foreign media reports.

The state of Hawaii, parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and a section of Northern California are currently under a tsunami warning, the most severe alert issued by authorities. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the US West Coast is under a less severe tsunami advisory.

The first waves have already struck Alaska, and waves are now beginning to hit Hawaii.

Other western states of the U.S. are bracing for impact, with waves expected to reach coastal areas in the coming hours. According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center, the estimated arrival times are as follows:

Oregon and Washington: Around 11:35 p.m. PT
California: Around 11:50 p.m. PT
San Francisco Bay: Around 12:40 a.m. PT
Los Angeles Harbor: Around 1:00 a.m. PT

--With Agencies Input

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)