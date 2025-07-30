Tsunami waves hit Alaska and Hawaii; US West Coast on alert

Tsunami waves have reached parts of Alaska and Hawaii, according to foreign media reports.

The state of Hawaii, parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and a section of Northern California are currently under a tsunami warning, the most severe alert issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, the rest of the US West Coast is under a less severe tsunami advisory.

The first waves have already struck Alaska, and waves are now beginning to hit Hawaii.

Other western states of the U.S. are bracing for impact, with waves expected to reach coastal areas in the coming hours. According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center, the estimated arrival times are as follows:

Oregon and Washington: Around 11:35 p.m. PT

California: Around 11:50 p.m. PT

San Francisco Bay: Around 12:40 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Harbor: Around 1:00 a.m. PT

