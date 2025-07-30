11 including underworld gang member arrested in Chilaw

A total of 11 individuals including a member of an organized crime gang based in Colombo have been taken into custody during a raid conducted at a residence in Bangadeniya, Chilaw, police stated.

According to police, the leader of the underworld gang fled the house during the operation.

However, he was later apprehended by the Chilaw Police while traveling towards the Chilaw bus stand in a three-wheeler.

Among those arrested are three women and eight men.

The Chilaw Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.