WhatsApp scams surge in Sri Lanka

A large number of complaints are currently being reported regarding fraudulent attempts to hack WhatsApp users’ accounts by sending fake calls and text messages in order to defraud them of money, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said.

Investigations have revealed that the fraudsters deceive users into revealing their WhatsApp One-Time Password (OTP) numbers, which are then used to send fake messages.

Accordingly, the police have urged the public to remain vigilant against this scam.

They further emphasized that OTP numbers for online accounts should never be shared with anyone under any circumstances.