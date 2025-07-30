SC informed ex-President Gotabaya prepared to give evidence in Lalith- Kugan habeas corpus case

July 30, 2025   02:21 pm

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed the Supreme Court today (30), through his legal representatives, that he is prepared to provide evidence in relation to the habeas corpus case filed by the relatives of activists Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan, who went missing in 2011.

The statement was made by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who appeared on behalf of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, when the relevant appeal petition was taken up before the Supreme Court today.

However, due to existing security reasons, the attorney informed court that it is problematic for his client to appear before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court to give evidence, but that they are prepared to do so before a court in Colombo.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court then informed President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva that the request should be submitted to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court within four weeks starting today, in order to obtain an appropriate order.

Since his client is ready to testify in court, the President’s Counsel requested court to conclude the hearing of the petition.

Attorney Nuwan Bopage, appearing on behalf of the families of the two activists, also expressed agreement with this request.

Accordingly, court decided to conclude the hearing of the appeal petition.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Kumuduni Wickramasinghe, and Shiran Gunaratne.

A case was filed in connection with the disappearance of Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan on December 9, In 2011. In 2019, a summons was issued to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was serving at the time as the Secretary of the Ministry Defence, to appear in court and provide evidence related to the case.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa filed a petition before the Court of Appeal challenging the decision to issue that summons, stating that he could not travel to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court to give evidence due to security reasons.

After examining the petition, the Court of Appeal issued a writ order invalidating the summons issued for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appear before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, this appeal petition was filed before the Supreme Court by the families of the duo, seeking to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision.

