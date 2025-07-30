Special insurance scheme introduced for fishing community

July 30, 2025   03:07 pm

A special insurance scheme has been introduced by the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board for the fishing community engaged in fishing activities in lagoon and inland waters as their livelihood.

The insurance scheme provides coverage against loss of life or disability caused by sudden accidents that may occur due to adverse weather or climatic conditions, or while engaged in fishing activities, according to the Department of Government Information. 

It is also stated that benefits will be provided even if an accident occurs during a period when the individual is not actively involved in fishing activities.

Under this scheme, a compensation of Rs. 1.2 million is offered in the event of sudden death, for an annual premium of Rs. 2,000.

Additionally, compensation will be paid in cases of total or partial disability. Provisions have been made for swift compensation payments in the event of serious injuries as a result of an accident. 

