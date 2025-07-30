Ex-Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne further remanded

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been further remanded, said Ada Derana reporter.

He has been remanded until August 13 by the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court.

The former Navy Commander was arrested by the CID in connection with the disappearance of a youth from Pothuhera, which allegedly occurred while he was serving as the Director of Naval Intelligence.