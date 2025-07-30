Over 122,000 arrested for drug offenses since January

The Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has revealed that a total of 122,913 individuals have been arrested for drug-related offenses between January 01 and July 29, 2025.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it was noted that, during this period, authorities have seized 928,787 kilograms of heroin, 1,396,709 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE), 11,192,823 kilograms of cannabis, 27,836 kilograms of cocaine, and 381,428 kilograms of hashish.

Meanwhile, a special island-wide operation was conducted yesterday (July 29), by the Sri Lanka Police, the Police Special Task Force (STF), and the Tri-Forces.

A total of 6,695 personnel have participated in the operation, including police officers, STF members, and Tri-Forces personnel.

As part of the operation, 10,128 vehicles and 7,734 motorcycles were searched.

During the search, 948 individuals were arrested for drug-related offenses, and 13 people directly involved in these crimes were also apprehended.

Additionally, three illegal firearms were seized during these operations.