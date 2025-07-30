Approval granted for registration of 1,000 new substitute postal assistants

Approval granted for registration of 1,000 new substitute postal assistants

July 30, 2025   08:26 pm

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says that approval has been granted to make the services of 1,000 currently registered substitute postal assistants permanent and to recruit and register an additional 1,000 new substitute postal assistants.

The Minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to tackle ongoing issues, such as staffing shortages and transportation challenges, within the Department of Posts.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa expressed these views during an inspection of the services at the Central Mail Exchange under the Sri Lanka Department of Posts.

Following the inspection, the Minister engaged in discussions with the officers and staff of the Central Mail Exchange regarding current activities, future plans, and existing challenges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tsunamis strike parts of Russia, Japan and US after massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake

Tsunamis strike parts of Russia, Japan and US after massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake

Tsunamis strike parts of Russia, Japan and US after massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)