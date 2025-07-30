Approval granted for registration of 1,000 new substitute postal assistants

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says that approval has been granted to make the services of 1,000 currently registered substitute postal assistants permanent and to recruit and register an additional 1,000 new substitute postal assistants.

The Minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to tackle ongoing issues, such as staffing shortages and transportation challenges, within the Department of Posts.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa expressed these views during an inspection of the services at the Central Mail Exchange under the Sri Lanka Department of Posts.

Following the inspection, the Minister engaged in discussions with the officers and staff of the Central Mail Exchange regarding current activities, future plans, and existing challenges.