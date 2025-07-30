The 3rd Japan–Sri Lanka Policy Dialogue was held today (30) in Colombo at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The Dialogue served as a constructive platform for the two countries to exchange views on foreign policy matters and a wide range of bilateral issues, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on shared interests in trade and investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

Sri Lanka briefed the Japanese side on its current economic situation and ongoing efforts towards debt sustainability, while conveying deep appreciation for Japan’s significant role as Co-Chair of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC).

The Dialogue also underscored the value of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) and its substantial contribution to Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development.

Given that over 63,000 Sri Lankans currently reside in Japan, the two sides addressed key issues related to labour migration, exploring pathways for sustainable and mutually beneficial migration frameworks, the statement added.

Emphasis was also placed on deepening defence and security sector cooperation between the two countries.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Sashikala Premawardhane, Additional Secretary for Bilateral Political Affairs (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, and Miyamoto Shingo, Director General of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department and Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.