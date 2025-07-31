President Dissanayake returns after concluding state visit to Maldives

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in the island last night (30), following the conclusion of his three-day state visit to the Maldives.

This visit, which took place from July 28, was made at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

During the state visit, Anura Kumara Dissanayake held extensive discussions with President Muizzu, as well as with the Cabinet Ministers and Heads of State of the Maldives, covering bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual importance.

Agreements were exchanged between both parties during the visit, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives (FOSIM) and the Bandaranaike Diplomatic Training Institute. An agreement on mutual legal assistance was also signed.

These agreements are expected to strengthen relations and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka across various sectors. The first agreement aims to provide mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, while the second focuses on diplomatic training and the exchange of related information and documents between the respective institutions.

Furthermore, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu hosted a state banquet in honor of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Kurumba Resort, Maldives, according to the President’s Media Division.

Additionally, President Dissanayake took part in a ceremonial tree planting event on July 30 at Sultan Park in Male, marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The President also addressed the business forum jointly organized by the Sri Lankan High Commission in the Maldives and the Sri Lanka-Maldives Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, the President addressed a meeting for the Sri Lankan community in the Maldives, organized by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the Maldives.

During his state visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the promotion and advancement of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built on political trust, close people-to-people ties, and goodwill for 60 years. Both sides agreed to further strengthen this close friendship and cooperation.

President Dissanayake was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with senior government officials.