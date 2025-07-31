Two police officers interdicted after arrested suspect escapes custody

Two police officers attached to the Rathnapura Police Headquarters have been interdicted in connection with an incident in which a suspect who was in police custody had escaped.

According to Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, a Police Sergeant and a Constable have been interdicted in relation to the incident.

The suspect in question, who was accused of several crimes, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and handed over to the Rathnapura Police Station for further investigation.

The suspect, who was reportedly held in a cell at the police station on July 30, had requested to use the toilet. While the cell door was being opened, he had managed to flee after escaping from the custody of the officers on duty.

The suspect is a resident of the Rathnapura area, and it has been revealed that he was also allegedly involved in several shooting incidents that occurred in the Panadura area recently.

Both the officer on duty of the Rathnapura Police HQ and the officer responsible for the cell at the time of the incident have also been interdicted.

Police Media Spokesperson, ASP F.U. Wootler, further stated that a special police team has been deployed to apprehend the absconding suspect.