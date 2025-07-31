The body of an individual, reportedly an assistant to an elephant mahout who participated in the Kandy Esala Perahera, has been found floating on the banks of Kandy Lake this morning (31).

The deceased had arrived from the Aranayake area to take part in the annual Esala Perahera in Kandy.

He had been employed as an assistant to the mahout of an elephant that had participated in the procession.

The deceased has been identified as a 28-year-old youth named Achalanka.

Kandy Police Headquarters is conducting further investigations into the incident.