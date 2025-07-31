Second Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight

The second Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival is scheduled to parade the streets of Kandy tonight (31).

The Kumbal Perahera will commence from the Kandy Temple of the Tooth Relic at 7.05 p.m. tonight.

The first Kumbal Perahera of this year’s Kandy Esala Festival paraded through the streets last night (30), and a large crowd gathered to witness it, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Kumbal Perahera will continue for five consecutive days, from July 30 to August 03, before the commencement of the Randoli Perahera, which is scheduled to take to the streets on August 4.

The grand Randoli Perahera will take place on Poya Day, which falls on August 8.

The traditional Diya-Kepuma Mangallaya (water-cutting ceremony) will take place on August 9 in the Mahaweli River waters in Getambe.

A Day Perahera will be held on August 9, concluding this year’s Kandy Esala Perahera festival, the most revered religious event in Sri Lanka.