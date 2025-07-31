Sri Lankas tourist arrivals exceed 1.3 million so far this year

July 31, 2025   12:37 pm

The number of tourists who have arrived in the island so far this year has exceeded 1.3 million, according to the latest data.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said a total of 1,341,953 tourists have visited the island between January 01 and July 27, 2025. 

The majority of the visitors are Indian nationals, numbering 274,919. 

In addition, it is reported that tourists from countries including Britain, Russia, Germany, China, France, Australia, and the Netherlands have also visited the island in significant numbers. 

According to information provided by the SLTDA, a total of 173,909 tourists arrived in the island within the first 27 days of July. 

Furthermore, the highest number of tourists for the month arrived on July 26, with 7,579 arrivals on that day.

