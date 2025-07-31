Hearing of cases will be expedited through digitization, new CJ assures

July 31, 2025   01:44 pm

The ceremonial sitting to welcome the new Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena took place at the Supreme Court complex today (31).

Judges representing the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, as well as judges from the High Court, District Courts, and Magistrates’ Courts attended the event.

During the traditional welcoming ceremony, Chief Justice Padman Surasena stated that all necessary measures will be taken to enhance the judicial process in a manner that strengthens public trust.

The Chief Justice also stated that the digitization of court proceedings will be expedited in order to accelerate the hearing of cases and provide an efficient service to the public through the judicial system.

