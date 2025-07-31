Rohithas daughter to be produced before court

Rohithas daughter to be produced before court

July 31, 2025   01:51 pm

The daughter of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena is scheduled to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today (31).

She had surrendered to the Walana Anti-Vice Unit yesterday (30) through an attorney, in connection with investigations into the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle, police stated.

According to the police, her statement was recorded for over nine hours.

After recording her statement, Rochelle Abeygunawardena, the daughter of former minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was arrested and handed over to the Matugama Police Station for further investigations. 

Her husband, Dhanushka Weerakkody, is currently in remand custody over the same incident.

Weerakkody is also allegedly linked to the incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. should hold provincial polls as soon as possible  PAFFREL Executive Director (English)

Govt. should hold provincial polls as soon as possible  PAFFREL Executive Director (English)

John Keells says in talks with authorities to clarify BYD vehicle model concern (English)

John Keells says in talks with authorities to clarify BYD vehicle model concern (English)

1,715th Dalada Perahera commences in Kandy (English)

1,715th Dalada Perahera commences in Kandy (English)

Wearing seatbelts mandatory for expressway bus passengers  Minister (English)

Wearing seatbelts mandatory for expressway bus passengers  Minister (English)

Tsunamis strike parts of Russia, Japan and US after massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake

Tsunamis strike parts of Russia, Japan and US after massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)