The daughter of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena is scheduled to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today (31).

She had surrendered to the Walana Anti-Vice Unit yesterday (30) through an attorney, in connection with investigations into the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle, police stated.

According to the police, her statement was recorded for over nine hours.

After recording her statement, Rochelle Abeygunawardena, the daughter of former minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was arrested and handed over to the Matugama Police Station for further investigations.

Her husband, Dhanushka Weerakkody, is currently in remand custody over the same incident.

Weerakkody is also allegedly linked to the incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.