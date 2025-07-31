Defence Ministry hosts awareness programme on Anti-Corruption Act

Defence Ministry hosts awareness programme on Anti-Corruption Act

July 31, 2025   01:55 pm

A special awareness programme on Sri Lanka’s strengthened anti-corruption act has taken place at the Ministry of Defence.

The programme was organized by the Internal Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Defence under the guidance of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

It was conducted by the High Court Judge Ranga Dissanayake, Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC).

During his lecture, the Director General of CIABOC provided a concise overview of the newly introduced Anti-Corruption Act, emphasizing its key provisions and implications for public service, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

He has also highlighted the importance of working with honesty, good faith and vigilance in the execution of official duties and encouraged public servants and officers not to fear upholding transparency and accountability when executing their duties.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) also attended the programme. The event was attended by the Tri-Forces Commanders, Additional Secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Senior Assistant Secretaries, senior government officials, and senior military officers.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to upholding good governance and fostering a culture of zero tolerance for corruption within the defence sector and the broader state administration, the Defence Ministry added.

