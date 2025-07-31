The daughter of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Rochelle Abeygunawardena, who was arrested yesterday (30), has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Matugama Magistrate’s Court accordingly ordered MP Abeygunawardena’s daughter on two Rs. 2 million surety bails each.

She was arrested yesterday after surrendering to the Walana Anti-Vice Unit, in connection with investigations into the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle, police stated.

According to police, her statement was recorded for over nine hours.

After recording her statement, Rochelle Abeygunawardena was arrested and handed over to the Matugama Police Station for further investigations.

Her husband, Dhanushka Weerakkody, is currently in remand custody over the same incident.

Weerakkody is also linked to the incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in Matugama recently.