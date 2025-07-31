Youth arrested with drugs worth over Rs. 10 million in Borella

July 31, 2025   02:43 pm

An individual has been arrested for the possession of a stock of over one kilogram of ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) narcotics in Borella, police stated.

Based on information received by the Borella Police Station, the suspect was arrested along with the drugs during an inspection of a motorcycle adjacent to the Sirisara Uyana housing complex in Borella.

Police stated that 1 kilogram and 105 grams of ICE and 125 grams of heroin were found in his possession at the time.

The value of the seized stock is estimated to exceed Rs. 10 million.

The arrested suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

He is reportedly an associate of an organized criminal, according to police.

The Borella Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

