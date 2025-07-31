Lung cancer more prevalent among men compared to women, experts

Lung cancer is more prevalent among men compared to women, at present, according to Dr. Saman Iddagoda, a Thoracic Surgeon at the National Hospital For Respiratory Diseases in Welisara.

Dr. Saman Iddagoda also noted that there is a rising trend in the number of lung cancer patients in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Iddagoda made these remarks at a media briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, coinciding with the World Lung Cancer Day, which falls tomorrow (August 1).

He noted when analyzing records in the cancer registry of Sri Lanka, there is a clear increase in the number of lung cancer cases among the population.

In particular, there are more reports concerning lung cancer in men, often linked to smoking habits, Dr. Saman Iddagoda added.

Dr. Saman Iddagoda stressed that data also shows a rising percentage of non-smoking women being diagnosed and they have observed such individuals are hesitant in seeking hospital treatment.