Colombo inflation climbs in July

Colombo inflation climbs in July

July 31, 2025   03:56 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to -0.3% in July 2025, compared to -0.6% in June 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The CCPI for all items for the month of July 2025 was 194.1 and it records a decrease of 0.4 index points compared to the month of June 2025 for which the index was 194.5.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group decreased to 1.5% in July 2025 from 4.3% in June 2025 and the Y-on-Y inflation of Non Food Group increased to -1.2% in July 2025 from -1.2% in June 2025.

For the month of July 2025, on Y-on-Y basis, the contribution to inflation by food commodities was 0.49%.

