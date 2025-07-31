Should empower women in grassroots-level political activism: PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that her expectation is not only to have women elected as political representatives but also to empower women in grassroots-level political activism. She pointed out that the election of twenty women from her party to the Tenth Parliament is the result of a sustained initiative to empower women in politics, and that the objective of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus is to continue that effort beyond party divisions.

The Prime Minister expressed these views at a meeting held in Parliament of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus chaired by Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

The meeting aimed at gathering public opinion on increasing women’s political representation in local government institutions, provincial councils, and Parliament, as well as ensuring equal opportunities and inclusive participation of women in Sri Lankan politics, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj has emphasized that women face challenges in participating actively in politics due to the online and cyber space environment, where they are subjected to humiliation, shame, and rejection. Therefore, she noted, it is the responsibility of all political parties to provide necessary support and create an enabling environment for women to engage actively in politics.

Discussions were also held on allocating a quota for women’s representation in provincial council and parliamentary elections, making women politically aware as a state responsibility, and ensuring that the domestic care economy does not become a barrier to women entering politics. It was suggested that Gender Sensitive Studies be introduced from school level onwards, and that designated quotas for women be established in specific constituencies during elections.