Survey Department to expands its services from tomorrow

The general public will have the opportunity to make online payments and receive land maps delivered to their homes from tomorrow (August 1), Surveyor General Y. G. Gnanathilaka stated.

The initiative has been launched to coincide with the 225th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Survey Department.

He made this statement while participating in a press conference held at the Government Information Department.

Surveyor General Y. G. Gnanathilaka said, “Until now, we issued maps to the public through our office. But now, we have planned to allow the public to obtain maps through an online system. Accordingly, people will be able to make online payments and receive the required maps directly to their homes.”

“In addition, we are also working to provide access for the public to view the information available in the Land Information System online,” the Surveyor General added further.