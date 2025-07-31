Presidents Entitlements (Repeal) Bill gazetted

Presidents Entitlements (Repeal) Bill gazetted

July 31, 2025   05:04 pm

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill has been gazetted.

The Bill has been drafted to revoke special privileges extended to former Presidents and their widows.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet of Minister granted approval to the proposal to gazette and present in Parliament the draft bill formulated to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act (No. 4 of 1986).

Last month, the Cabinet granted approval to draft legislation aimed at repealing the Presidents’ Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986 and the Parliamentary Pensions Law No. 1 of 1977, effectively ending special privileges extended to former Presidents, their widows and former MPs.

Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

