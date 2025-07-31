Central Bank aims to boost daily digital payments by 30%

Central Bank aims to boost daily digital payments by 30%

July 31, 2025   05:42 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) plans to increase the daily digital payment volume by about 30%, a senior official said during a public event promoting digital transactions.

Director of the Payments and Settlements Department of the Central Bank K.V.K. Alwis said digital transactions in Sri Lanka include everything from online banking to card-based payments.

He noted that the current daily volume of digital transactions stands at about 1.65 million, and the Central Bank’s goal is to push that figure up to 2.15 million transactions per day.

To reach the target, the Central Bank is conducting a series of island-wide programs to promote digital payments and educate the public about their safety.

