The Supreme Court today (31) granted permission to hear an appeal filed seeking an annulment of the ruling issued by the Court of Appeal which acquitted and released three individuals, including former Minister Premalal Jayasekara, who were sentenced to death for the murder of an individual during a political rally in Kahawatta held by then-presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena during the 2015 presidential election period.

The aggrieved party in the case submitted the appeal to the Supreme Court.

After reviewing the petition today, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices Janak de Silva, Priyantha Fernando, and Sampath Abeykoon, issued the order, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the hearing of the appeal was postponed until February 13, 2026.

The aggrieved party submitting the appeal claims that the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and release Premalal Jayasekara and the other defendants is contrary to the law.

Accordingly, the aggrieved party through the appeal requests that the said verdict be invalidated and that the death sentence previously imposed by the High Court against the defendants be reinstated.