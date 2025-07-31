Discussions held with US authorities aimed at reducing tariffs have not been successful: Handunneththi

Discussions held with US authorities aimed at reducing the tariff rate announced by US President Donald Trump have not been successful thus far, Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunneththi has acknowledged.

According to the announcement made by US President Trump, an additional 30% tariff will be imposed on Sri Lankan exports entering the US market from tomorrow (Aug 1).