The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that there will be no revision of fuel prices for the month of August 2025.

Accordingly, all fuel prices will remain unchanged for August, it said.

Existing fuel prices (per litre):

Auto Diesel – Rs. 289

Super Diesel – Rs. 325

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 305

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 341

Kerosene – Rs. 185