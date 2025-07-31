300 police officers suspended since January: Public Security Minister

Around 300 police officers have been suspended owing to various offenses since January, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has revealed.

Although around 200 police personnel were suspended in 2024, the numbers have increased significantly this year, the Public Security Minister noted.

The Minister said due to the actions of certain government employees, the image of the entire state service has been tarnished.

He said some workers even have lost their monthly pension payments despite working for 25 years in the state service after being found guilty of committing various offenses.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala said it is unfortunate that at present, the Inspector General of Police, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration and the Commissioner General of Prison are all held by individuals who are in acting capacity.

Minister Ananda Wijepala also stressed that the present government will not hesitate to punish all wrongdoers despite their ranks and designations.