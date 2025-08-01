Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1?

Effective from today (August 1), it is now mandatory for all passengers travelling in the rear seats of light vehicles on expressways to wear seat belts.

According to police, special inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance with this new safety regulation.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that, starting from September 1, all passengers travelling in passenger buses on expressways will also be required to wear seat belts.

NTC Chairman, Engineer P.A. Chandrapala, highlighted the importance of this measure, stating:

“There is a need to ensure that all passengers, including the driver, wear seat belts in passenger buses operating on expressways from the 1st of September.”