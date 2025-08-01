Trump ended 6 conflicts, including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Prize: White House official

Trump ended 6 conflicts, including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Prize: White House official

August 1, 2025   10:56 am

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump has ended six conflicts, including those between Israel and Iran and India and Pakistan, adding that “it is well past time that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize”.

“President Trump has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Karoline Leavitt said.

“This means that President Trump has brokered on average one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that the President Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.

Trump has repeatedly claimed brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor against Islamabad’s terror infrastructure. However, India has refuted the claims made by the US President.

The remark from the White House press secretary comes as Trump has reiterated that he deserves Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts in resolving various global conflicts.

Last month, the US President said he deserves the peace prize for resolving conflicts, including a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look at Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. I mean, the big one is India and Pakistan,” Trump had said.

Source: Hindustan Times
--Agencies 

