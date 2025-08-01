Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the bail order after considering the facts presented by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense counsel.

At the hearing, a Bribery Commission officer informed the court that the investigation into the matter is nearing completion. The officer also stated that statements are yet to be recorded from several agriculture officers, and requested an appropriate order to proceed accordingly.

Appearing on behalf of the suspect, Attorney-at-Law Chaminda Athukorala stated that the former minister has fully cooperated with the investigation and that there have been no allegations of witness intimidation or interference.

In light of this, the defense requested that bail be granted under suitable conditions.

After reviewing the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000, with two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

Additionally, the court imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect and ordered that his passport be surrendered to the court.

Accordingly, the case was scheduled to be taken up again on January 9, 2026.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission on July 04 on suspicion of committing the offence of corruption.

In 2014, maize seeds worth Rs. 25 million—procured for distribution to poor farmers in the Anuradhapura District at subsidized prices—were allegedly distributed instead to his friends and political supporters. This distribution, reportedly carried out in violation of established legal procedures, is believed to have been aimed at gaining political advantage during that year’s presidential election.