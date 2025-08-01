Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena, has been granted bail after being produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

Weerakkody was arrested in connection with an incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.

He was remanded on July 24 after surrendering to the Matugama Magistrate’s Court and was held in Malwatte Prison, Kalutara, until being brought back to court today for further proceedings in the same case.

Upon consideration of the facts presented, the court ordered that Dhanushka Weerakkody be released on bail under two surety bonds of Rs. 2 million each.

Meanwhile, Rasika Buddhika Withana, the son of Parliamentarian Jagath Withana, also appeared before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the same case. He had earlier been granted bail through a motion submitted to the court.