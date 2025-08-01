Rohitha Abeygunawardenas son-in-law granted bail

Rohitha Abeygunawardenas son-in-law granted bail

August 1, 2025   12:37 pm

Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena, has been granted bail after being produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

Weerakkody was arrested in connection with an incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.

He was remanded on July 24 after surrendering to the Matugama Magistrate’s Court and was held in Malwatte Prison, Kalutara, until being brought back to court today for further proceedings in the same case.

Upon consideration of the facts presented, the court ordered that Dhanushka Weerakkody be released on bail under two surety bonds of Rs. 2 million each.

Meanwhile, Rasika Buddhika Withana, the son of Parliamentarian Jagath Withana, also appeared before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the same case. He had earlier been granted bail through a motion submitted to the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm