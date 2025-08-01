Flooding leaves 14 dead, missing in Vietnams Dien Bien

Flooding leaves 14 dead, missing in Vietnams Dien Bien

August 1, 2025   01:27 pm

Flooding triggered by heavy rain has left at least 14 people dead or missing in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, state media reported on Friday.

Floodwater rose quickly on Thursday night after hours of heavy rain, inundating houses in low-lying areas and causing flash floods and mudslides in mountainous parts of the province, Tien Phong newspaper reported.

Traffic and power lines to several parts of the province have been cut off due to the floods, according to a statement from the provincial People’s Committee.

Two children in Hang Pu Xi village have been buried in mudslides and rescuers are yet to find their bodies, according to the statement.

Media reports said ongoing heavy rain in the province is hindering the search for the missing.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm