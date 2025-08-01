Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary

The United States has announced a reduction in the reciprocal tariff rate imposed on goods imported from Sri Lanka, lowering it from 30 percent to 20 percent.

According to a statement issued by the White House, the revised tariff rate will come into effect on August 7.

Commenting on the development, the Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, stated:

“Along with the challenges we face, new opportunities have also emerged. This development reflects a mutual willingness by both countries to pursue shared benefits.”

“We view this as a significant achievement for Sri Lanka, and we intend to continue these discussions going forward,” he added.