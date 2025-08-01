UNP commends govt for tariff negotiations, seeks details on US trade deal

August 1, 2025   04:28 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has welcomed the recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which further reduces the reciprocal tariff rates on Sri Lankan exports.

In a statement, the UNP commended the Sri Lankan Government and its negotiating team for successfully concluding the relevant negotiations.

The new Executive Order states that “some trading partners have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade and security commitments with the United States.”

Specifically, Section 2(b) of the Order notes:

“Certain foreign trading partners identified in Annex 1 to this order have agreed to, or are on the verge of concluding, meaningful trade and security agreements with the United States. Goods of those trading partners will remain subject to the additional ad volorem duties provided in Annex 1 to this order until such time as those agreements are concluded, and I issue subsequent orders memorializing the terms of those agreements”.

As such, the UNP has called on the Government to issue a clear public statement outlining the nature and terms of the “meaningful trade and security agreements” referred to in the order.

