Heat advisory issued for several areas

Heat advisory issued for several areas

August 1, 2025   04:54 pm

The Meteorology Department has issued a Warm Weather Advisory for the North-Central and Eastern provinces, and the Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

It states that the heat index — the temperature felt by the human body — is likely to increase to the ‘Caution level’ in some areas of the North-Central and Eastern provinces, and the Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

As per the advisory, under the ‘Caution’ level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity, while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.

Thus, members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles, and wear lightweight, white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated using relative humidity and maximum temperature. It represents the condition felt by the human body and is not a forecast of the actual maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the following day, using global numerical weather prediction model data.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm