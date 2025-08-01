Ceylon Chamber commends tariff reduction, urges long-term trade strategy with US

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) has commended the Government of Sri Lanka and the national negotiation team for securing a further reduction in the reciprocal tariff rate imposed by the United States on Sri Lankan exports—from 30% to 20%.

In a statement issued by the Chamber, Chairperson Krishan Balendra described the development as a positive outcome of sustained diplomatic engagement.

“While this is clear progress reflecting the value of sustained engagement and strategic diplomacy, it is now important to use this window of opportunity to work towards a long-term arrangement that ensures more stable and competitive market access for our exporters”, Balendra stated.

The Chamber extended its appreciation to the officials involved for their proactive and strategic efforts, particularly in engaging with the U.S. Government and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to secure this outcome.

As Sri Lanka continues along the path to economic recovery, the Ceylon Chamber urged the government to work collaboratively to address remaining non-tariff barriers and to create a more enabling environment for bilateral trade and investment.

The statement emphasized that deepening commercial ties in a mutually beneficial manner will be critical to enhancing Sri Lanka’s export competitiveness. It also underscored the importance of diversifying the country’s export portfolio and expanding market access through strategic trade agreements.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government through practical engagement, industry-informed input, and clear representation of private sector priorities.