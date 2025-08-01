Dilith urges regular dialogue after positive progress on US tariffs

August 1, 2025   06:18 pm

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera emphasised the need for Sri Lanka to diversify its export basket and to engage in regular and comprehensive dialogue with trade partners such as the US as a post-crisis management strategy. 

Referring to the modification of the U.S. tariff rates earlier today, the parliamentarian hailed it as “positive progress”, from the 44% reciprocal tariff announced on April 02. 

“As I shared with the President, during the party leader meeting, as a post-crisis management strategy we need to engage in regular and comprehensive dialogue,” he said, adding that it is a position he always maintained, “primarily to pre-empt this kind of shock in the first place.”

“As we receive this positive news, we must be aware that steps to diversify our export basket, in terms of quantity, quality and export locations, have seen little to no progress,” the MP said in a post on ‘X’. 

Jayaweera pointed out that the tariff-driven economic shock will be severe, but warned, “what’s more concerning is the government’s lack of progress in grasping the ongoing volatility.” 

“We need to bear in mind that in comparison to the 2024 (Jan-May) figures, the 2025 trade deficit has widened by over USD 500 million, a testament to the expansion of consumer habits over growing local production,” he added.

