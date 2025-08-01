Loku Patty remanded after 90-day detention

August 1, 2025   07:10 pm

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today ordered that the notorious underworld criminal figure known as “Loku Patty”, who is accused over the murder of businessman “Club Wasantha”, be remanded until August 04.

This order was issued when the suspect was produced before the court today after the conclusion of the detention orders.

Sujeewa Ruwan Kumara de Silva, also known as “Loku Patty”, who is an accused in the murder of ‘Club Wasantha’, was brought back to the island on May 04 after being detained in Belarus.

After he was brought to the island, further investigations were conducted by the Western South Crime Division of Sri Lanka Police.

Accordingly, the investigating officers who detained and questioned the suspect for 90 days had uncovered a number of important information regarding the firearms and property in his possession.

Although his 90-day detention period was scheduled to end on August 4, the investigating officers had produced him before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

This was allegedly after he received death threats from several underworld criminal gangs.

