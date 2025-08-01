Tuition classes for scholarship exam banned from Aug 6 midnight

The Commissioner General of Examinations announced that the conducting of tuition classes, seminars, workshops, etc. related to the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is prohibited from midnight on August 06 (Wednesday) until the end of the exam.

Issuing a statement, the Examinations Department said that organising and conducting tuition classes, specialized lectures, seminars, workshops for Grade 5 Scholarship examination candidates, printing and distributing question papers containing guess questions for the said examination, publishing posters, banners, handouts, promoting such events for candidates through electronic or printed media or social media, or possessing such items, is strictly prohibited.

This year’s scholarship examination is scheduled to be held at 2,787 examination centres across the island on August 10, 2025.