Tuition classes for scholarship exam banned from Aug 6 midnight

Tuition classes for scholarship exam banned from Aug 6 midnight

August 1, 2025   07:27 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations announced that the conducting of tuition classes, seminars, workshops, etc. related to the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is prohibited from midnight on August 06 (Wednesday) until the end of the exam. 

Issuing a statement, the Examinations Department said that organising and conducting tuition classes, specialized lectures, seminars, workshops for Grade 5 Scholarship examination candidates, printing and distributing question papers containing guess questions for the said examination, publishing posters, banners, handouts, promoting such events for candidates through electronic or printed media or social media, or possessing such items, is strictly prohibited.

This year’s scholarship examination is scheduled to be held at 2,787 examination centres across the island on August 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka to launch Digital ID by April 2026; Govt assures citizen privacy and data security (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

Sri Lanka-China defence ties reaffirmed at PLA 98th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo

Chinese Liberation Army's 98th anniversary celebrated in Colombo