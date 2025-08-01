Immediate steps to fill 5,000 police vacancies  Public Security Minister

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated that while there are approximately 28,000 vacancies in Sri Lanka Police at present, steps have already been taken to urgently fill 5,000 of those vacancies.

He further stated that Cabinet approval has been obtained for this purpose and that the relevant processes have already commenced, with recruitment to be completed within this year.

He also pointed out that 10,000 personnel currently serving in the Civil Security Department are expected to be attached to the police service.

The Minister made these remarks during the meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, held recently, chaired by him and attended by Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala, Attorney-at-Law.

Responding to queries raised by Members of Parliament at the Committee meeting regarding issues faced by the Police Service, Minister Wijepala stated that steps are being taken to provide necessary training programs to improve the efficiency of police officers currently in service, and that recruitment of 1,000 female police officers has also commenced.

Furthermore, the Minister, in his capacity as chair of the Committee, stated that a separate salary structure for the Police Service is expected to be introduced next year. He mentioned that the President has already been informed of this matter and that proposals will be submitted in relation to the 2026 Budget.

Attention was also drawn during the meeting to police stations where allegations have been made of misconduct by certain Officers-in-Charge and where fair investigations into some unlawful activities have not been conducted. The Committee Chairman instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to pay special attention to these concerns and take appropriate action.

The Acting IGP also informed the Committee that in addition to the existing Police Anti-Corruption Unit in Welikada, several other such anti-corruption units will be established for special operations. He further pointed out that anyone can file complaints regarding unlawful activities via the hotline number ‘1997’.

The meeting also focused on issues such as drug eradication efforts, the use of illegal fishing explosives, and the need to ensure confidentiality of informants providing information to the police regarding unlawful activities.

A number of Members of Parliament who are members of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, as well as other Members of Parliament, participated in the meeting. Also in attendance were Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, and officials from institutions under the Ministry.