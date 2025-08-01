The Exporters’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) today welcomed and commended the significant progress achieved in the trade negotiations between Sri Lanka and the United States, which have led to a reduction in tariffs on Sri Lankan exports to the U.S. market—now lowered to 20%.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the Government of Sri Lanka and, in particular, the dedicated efforts of the negotiation team led by Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma,” the Exporters’ Association said in a statement.

It said this achievement reflects the strategic foresight, persistence, and professionalism of the team in navigating a complex international trade environment to secure more favorable terms for Sri Lankan exporters.

The association also extended it heartfelt thanks to Mahinda Samarasinghe, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States for his steadfast diplomatic support and engagement, which it said have been instrumental in advancing these discussions and building stronger bilateral trade relations.

“This development is a timely and much-needed boost for Sri Lankan exporters, enhancing our competitiveness in a key global market and contributing to the broader recovery and growth of our national economy,” the statement added.

The Exporters’ Association of Sri Lanka further said it looks forward to continued dialogue with the Government to ensure that the momentum gained is sustained and that further trade facilitation measures are pursued to strengthen Sri Lanka’s export sector.

Meanwhile, the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) also welcomed the revised reciprocal tariff rate of 20% on Sri Lankan exports to the US and commended the Government for its steadfast efforts in securing this critical outcome for the apparel sector.

JAAF extended its sincere gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his leadership, and to the negotiating team led by Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury, for their pragmatic and sustained engagement since the initial tariff announcement in April.

Their tireless efforts throughout this complex process have been instrumental in achieving a fair and competitive outcome for Sri Lankan exporters, the statement said.

The association also acknowledged the invaluable role played by Mahinda Samarasinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States, and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington, D.C., highlighting that their ongoing diplomatic engagement and advocacy were pivotal in facilitating constructive dialogue with U.S. stakeholders.

JAAF said the revised tariff rate brings Sri Lanka into closer alignment with other leading apparel-exporting nations in the region—including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Pakistan—thereby ensuring a more level playing field and preserving the competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry in the key US markets.

JAAF said it remains firmly committed to working in close partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and counterparts in the United States to promote ethical labor practices, environmental sustainability, and innovation in apparel manufacturing.

“We are confident that these shared values, combined with continued diplomatic engagement, will contribute to deeper bilateral trade relations, and pave the way for further tariff reductions in the future,” it said.