Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

August 2, 2025   07:23 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-Central, Uva, Eastern, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in the Kurunegala and Hambantota districts after 1:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the statement said.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western Province and in the Galle, Matara, and Puttalam districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

