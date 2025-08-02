Plans underway to levy hefty annual fines on illegal coastal constructions

The Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management has announced plans to introduce new legislation that would impose annual fines on unauthorized structures built in coastal areas across Sri Lanka.

According to the Department’s Director General, Professor Terney Pradeep Kumara, more than 2,500 such unauthorized constructions have been identified island wide.

“Over the past 10 to 15 years, a significant number of unauthorized structures have been erected within designated coastal zones,” he stated.

“We are in the process of demolishing some of these buildings, while others will be subject to hefty annual fines. Legal measures are being taken to address and regularize these irregularities,” he added.