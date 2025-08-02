One dead, one injured following clash between two groups in Mount Lavinia

August 2, 2025   08:30 am

Two individuals were seriously injured in a clash between two groups in the Araliya Housing area under the jurisdiction of the Mount Lavinia Police Division. 

One of the injured has since succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, said police.

The incident occurred last evening (01), resulting in both victims being admitted to Lunawa Hospital with serious wounds caused by sharp weapons.

According to the Mount Lavinia Police, one of the injured, a 28-year-old resident of the Angulana area, died during treatment at Lunawa Hospital. The other injured person was transferred to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila for further medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal attack was the outcome of a dispute between two parties, involving the use of sharp weapons, said police.

The suspects responsible for the attack have been identified, and the Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend those who have fled the scene.

