Bus transporting garment workers topples in Dehiowita; all 41 hospitalized

A bus transporting garment factory workers veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in Dehiowita, along the Kegalle–Avissawella main road, early this morning (02), said Ada Derana reporter.

A total of 41 employees from a garment factory were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

All 41 passengers have been admitted to the District General Hospital in Avissawella for treatment, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bus was en route from Deraniyagala to the Avissawella Industrial Estate at the time of the incident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m.