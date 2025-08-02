Bus transporting garment workers topples in Dehiowita; all 41 hospitalized

Bus transporting garment workers topples in Dehiowita; all 41 hospitalized

August 2, 2025   09:07 am

A bus transporting garment factory workers veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in Dehiowita, along the Kegalle–Avissawella main road, early this morning (02), said Ada Derana reporter.

 A total of 41 employees from a garment factory were on board the bus at the time of the accident. 

All 41 passengers have been admitted to the District General Hospital in Avissawella for treatment, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bus was en route from Deraniyagala to the Avissawella Industrial Estate at the time of the incident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)