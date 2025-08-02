PM reveals what govt aims to achieve through ongoing education reforms

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of building female leadership in today’s society, stating that the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association possesses the ability to fulfill this need.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the Presidential Girl Guide Awards Ceremony, organized yesterday at the Temple Trees by the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association, which is part of the world’s largest voluntary organization for women, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

At the ceremony, the Presidential Girl Guide Award, the highest honoring award a Girl Guide can receive, was presented to 301 girl guides, while the Prime Minister’s Girl Guide Award was presented to 23 individuals, the statement said.

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“I am pleased to participate in the ceremony of presenting the Presidential and Prime Minister’s Awards by the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association. Beginning in 1917 at the Girls’ High School in Kandy, this movement has now spread island wide. This initiative sharpens girls from the age of 8 to face various challenges with building a strong and complete character necessary to lead the nation.

What our country needs is such a strong future generation. The commitment of these award winners as well as the support from their parents, teachers, mentors, and guide leaders, who stood behind their success is commendable.

I speak to you not only as the Prime Minister but also as someone who joined this movement as a little friend in my childhood. The experiences I gained back then have guided me throughout my journey.

This association creates an environment where girls are empowered and where every girl has the opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of the country.

That is exactly what we expect from such movements. Similarly, through the ongoing education reforms implemented by our government, we aim to nurture such children.

And what we aim to achieve through our ongoing educational reform programs is also to bring forth a child into society with leadership qualities and compassion.”

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Aruna Jayasekara Chairperson of the Girl Guides Association Swarnika Pitigala; Chief Commissioner Dr. Kushantha Herath; former chairpersons and former commissioners of the association; officials from the Ministry of Education; various commissioners and district commissioners of the Girl Guides Association; Girl Guide leaders; parents; and award recipients.